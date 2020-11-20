Penn State men's volleyball vs George Mason, Declan Pierce
Buy Now

Declan Pierce yells from the bench during the men’s volleyball against George Mason at Rec Hall on Saturday, April 6, 2019. The no. 13 Patriots defeated the No. 16 Nittany Lions 3-0.

 Jonah Rosen

Former Penn State libero Declan Pierce has been named assistant coach for the D’Youville College men's volleyball team. 

Pierce, who graduated from Penn State this past spring redshirted his freshman year in 2017 and played in a total of 11 games from 2018 to the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

D’Youville is a small college located in Buffalo, NY, where Pierce is a native of.

This past season, D’Youville’s men’s volleyball team went 2-16 before the season was cut short in March.

This past July, D’Youville was accepted into the NCAA Division II membership process and will compete as a member of the East Coast Conference, after 19 years at the NCAA Division III level.

With a new Division, brand identity and mascot, which was recently changed from “The Spartans” to “The Saints,” Pierce will be joining a near completely rebuilt volleyball program at D’Youville.

RELATED 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags