Former Penn State libero Declan Pierce has been named assistant coach for the D’Youville College men's volleyball team.

Another coach in the ranks! Congrats to Declan Pierce (@PierceDeclan) on being named assistant coach with the @dyouvillesaints men's volleyball team! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/mNL9bMZDeP — Penn State Men's Volleyball (@PennStateMVBALL) November 20, 2020

Pierce, who graduated from Penn State this past spring redshirted his freshman year in 2017 and played in a total of 11 games from 2018 to the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

D’Youville is a small college located in Buffalo, NY, where Pierce is a native of.

This past season, D’Youville’s men’s volleyball team went 2-16 before the season was cut short in March.

This past July, D’Youville was accepted into the NCAA Division II membership process and will compete as a member of the East Coast Conference, after 19 years at the NCAA Division III level.

With a new Division, brand identity and mascot, which was recently changed from “The Spartans” to “The Saints,” Pierce will be joining a near completely rebuilt volleyball program at D’Youville.

RELATED