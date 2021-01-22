After more than 10 months of being idle, Penn State didn’t find any trouble playing its game Friday night.

The Nittany Lions defeated Ohio State in a three-set sweep 3-0 to get in the win column in its season opener.

After successfully completing straight sets of 25-20, 25-23 and 25-22, the Nittany Lions will look to replicate their inaugural Game 2 on Saturday.

The game marked the beginning of coach Mark Pavlik’s 27th season at the helm of the program, and was the first win in a season opener for Penn State since 2018.

This victory against second-year Ohio State coach Kevin Burch marks Pavlick’s 585th career win.

Dating back to last season, each of the Nittany Lions’ past five wins have come to the tune of 3-0 sweeps.

Pittsburgh native and current junior Cal Fisher finished with a team-high 10 kills on 21 total attempts, while also tallying five digs to his credit in the affair.

Here’s a look into Penn State’s first win of the 2021 campaign in its season opener.

Defense stands tall

Despite having to make up for a huge loss in middle blocker depth from the previous season, Penn State maintained a solid defensive strategy through the course of this match.

With a hitting percentage of .400, outside hitter Brett Wildman overwhelmed Ohio State’s defense and worked well with his middle blockers in Canyon Tuman and Sam Marsh.

Freshman outside hitter Michael Valenzi steped out and worked to make up for the hole left by the graduated seniors, maintaining a hitting percentage of .667 in his first EIVA match.

Nittany Lions force trouble on serve

As the Nittany Lions forced the Buckeyes’ into a corner, Ohio State learned that it may be its own worst enemy.

Penn State maintained a certain level of skill in their serves with five aces and a sideout percentage of 71%, leaving the Buckeyes in a hole.

With 24 serving errors by the end of the third set and a total loss of confidence, the Buckeyes’ were left scrambling to make up for lost time.

Penn State verbalizes on the floor

Despite the lack of playing time over the past year, the chemistry between blue-and-white teammates has clearly only improved throughout the months of practicing.

Junior middle blocker Canyon Tuman and redshirt junior outside hitter Brett Wildman had no trouble leading their teammates in efforts to communicate against the Buckeyes.

Led by its upperclassmen, Penn State had a clear edge in on-court communication, helping the match swing in its favor even further.

While Penn State maintained a point score percentage of 35%, the Buckeyes’ struggled in that area — maintaining up to 10% less throughout the match.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE