After a heartbreaking loss to Ball State at home on Friday night, Penn State was determined to bounce back with another home match against conference rival Ohio State.

Unranked, yet 6-1 on the season, the Buckeyes presented the Nittany Lions with a perfect opportunity to turn things around and finish the weekend in the win column.

Ultimately, they would drop their second straight game.

The Buckeyes made it known early in the first set that they would be no easy opponent.

Although they trailed by a few points for the majority of the set, the Nittany Lions displayed poise and focus in their play and kept the score close.

Sophomore Brett Wildman led the team in kills with four, but his squad fell to the visitors 25-22 nevertheless.

Penn State slowed things down a little in the second set, taking the time to execute their serves and kills with diligence and purpose.

On the other side of the net, senior Reese Devilbiss established himself as the Buckeyes’ top point-scorer with seven kills on as many attempts, frustrating the home team with his impressive serving ability.

Devilbiss’ excellence combined with a few key errors from the Nittany Lions were enough for the Buckeyes to take the second set 25-22.

After going down two sets to none to the Buckeyes, Penn State came into the third set with an attitude of determination.

The team looked fierce and focused, keeping the set close and leading the visitors at times throughout the set.

That energy coupled with a late kill from Jason Donorovich was enough to force the set into extra points, but Ohio State’s Reese Devilbiss ended things with a decisive kill to win the set 26-24 for the Buckeyes.

Devilbiss proves too much for Penn State to handle

Ohio State senior Reese Devilbiss had an absolutely electric performance on Saturday night.

Tallying 15 kills on 25 attempts for a hitting percentage of .560, Devilbiss was a force to be reckoned with and a strong contributor to his team’s victory.

The senior’s serving ability, in particular, proved to be a problem for the Nittany Lions. The team as a whole struggled to return Devilbiss’ serves effectively, which was a key reason why they allowed him to produce so many points.

Nittany Lions improve on Friday night’s poor hitting percentage

Penn State registered a hitting percentage of just 0.146 against Ball State on Friday night.

In the following outing against Ohio State, however, that mark went up to a far more respectable .267.

Despite the loss, the improvement in hitting percentage is a positive takeaway for the Nittany Lions and is, at the very least, something to be proud of following the 3-0 sweep.

Because the hitting percentage statistic is typically a strong indicator of success in most matches, the team’s ability to get back on track just one night after seriously struggling in that category could be a sign of success in the near future.

Penn State shows resilience in third set

Penn State looked like a completely different team in the third and final set, showing a sense of urgency and intensity that was not present earlier in the match.

Even though they didn’t get the result they had hoped for, the Nittany Lions put on a strong performance in the third set that would’ve been enough for a victory if a few plays had gone their way.

The team’s ability to put the mistakes of the first two matches behind it and give itself a chance at coming back in the third serves as a reminder of the relentless, tenacious attitude that has characterized the team all season.

Though they saw their four-game winning streak snapped this weekend, that tenacity is still very much present among the Nittany Lions and will be a key advantage throughout the remainder of the season.