Coach Mark Pavlik was preparing Penn State for its 22nd game of the 2020 season and the 1,091st of his career, when suddenly All-American Brett Wildman sensed things clicked.

“We were just practicing to play Irvine, the NBA had canceled its season and in the back of our minds, we thought we are definitely next," Wildman told The Daily Collegian. "Pav called over Jason [Donorovich] to the side, and the rest of the practice [Donorovich] just looked out of it, and that’s when I knew. Once he told the whole team, it was heartbreaking."

Canceled, canceled, canceled, canceled... The rest of the 2020 schedule read nine times starting on March 13, as the coronavirus began to spread and sports shut down worldwide.

“What do you do? Where do you go? It was uncharted waters for all of us,” Pavlik told the Collegian. “But it became the new normal.”

Pavlik was foreshadowing several months to come.

The 2008 AVCA National Coach of the Year, his 20 players and the rest of the coaching staff were all instantly separated from a volleyball court and began months of quarantining, which was not originally featured on the season’s agenda.

But a canceled season with a few unfinished careers was the smallest impact a worldwide pandemic had on this Penn State team.

The early months of the pandemic cut short an 11-8 season for Penn State, also hitting Pavlik and his loved ones.

On March 20, at age 64, Mark Rumutis, Chief of Police of Ambrich, Pennsylvania, tested positive, showing symptoms of the coronavirus.

He died almost a month later on April 12.

Rumutis was Pavlik’s brother-in-law.

“My entire career, I have preached to them: be good teammates, take care of each other, welcome with open arms,” Pavlik said. “With that message and knowledge first hand of how dangerous this virus could be, in a time like this, it’s not so much about doing things for yourself, but it’s about doing things for those that are at a higher risk than you.”

The message wasn‘t delivered in person, but it was felt, at least to Wildman.

“Pav wasn’t that vocal about [the death of his brother-in-law] and kept it within a family standpoint, but he's one of the most charismatic and optimistic people I have ever met, and those are two of the greatest qualities you can have during a time right now,” Wildman said.

But as a coach who makes it known how much he cares for his players, Pavlik rose to be there for his team amid the unknown.

“It’s hard to see where this is going in the future, and putting in all this work when we don’t know if we are going to have a season, Pav is still him and reminds us, ‘We are going to have a season and this schedule is a possibility,’" Wildman said. "He’s trying to think best case scenario, but he also is realistic."

On July 23, Penn State Athletics reported its first positive coronavirus case among its student-athletes.

Now, as of Dec. 16, there have been a total of 199 positive cases out of 20,151 tests performed on student-athletes.

In July and August, Penn State men’s volleyball was adjusting to new schooling regulations, while experiencing some form of athletic preparation for a potential season.

But even the smallest sense of normalcy wasn’t around for long.

Shortly after, a “decent” amount of Penn State men’s volleyball players were a part of the 188 positive cases, according to an announcement made in November by Pavlik that "members on the team had contracted the virus at some point in the fall.”

Wildman, a former EIVA Player of the Year and honorable mention All-American, was one of them.

“No one in my family had it, so it was weird to be the first person to have it,” Wildman said. “With a decent amount of guys getting it on the team, it was a realization that we all really love volleyball and the only reason we aren’t playing is because of ourselves.”

Pavlik explained it was a challenging time for his team, though.

“It was a wakeup call for our guys, and for me personally it was ‘OK, I’m going to make sure I can do whatever for the guys who are affected and for them to stay healthy,’ not getting overwhelmed by symptoms, and fortunately, they all had mild symptoms,” Pavlik said.

Wildman and his teammates never got discouraged, nor did they lose focus.

“We never got super hard pressed,” Wildman said. “In the beginning, there was a period where it seemed like a lot of stuff in my life hit me all at once, but then I realized a couple different things and I was back to the grind.”

He explained that those on the team, along with staff members who tested negative, continued to test negative, and “there hasn’t been a case since.”

“When the positives were cleared to go again, we were put in groups and around a month and a half ago we got released to full team practices, full lifts for the past month and a half," Wildman said.

After student-athletes test positive, Penn State Athletics issues a 14-day isolation period before undergoing additional tests and resuming organized activities — something that was handled well by the program according to Wildman.

“The biggest thing that hit us was the sheer amount of people that wanted to help us,” Wildman said. “From the standpoint of Penn State staff, it was never ‘How did you guys get this,’ it was more of first and foremost ‘We care about your health.’”

Wildman and his teammates are ready to pick up where they left off last season — in preparation for a game.

“We’re going to keep preparing as if we will have a season, because if we get to play, it's like ‘hey we’re ready,’ and if it so happens that it’s canceled, still great we put in all that work to get better in whatever fashion we are allowed to,” Wildman said.

Despite his team having an outbreak — and even though Pavlik sensed it was possible — he's still backing his team, and is impressed by how they handled the moment.

“When they welcomed 40,000 people to campus, you knew there were going to be breakouts of COVID, and as contagious as this virus is, it just made its way through,” Pavlik said. “But it’s kind of amazing to me how everyone has shown me resilience."