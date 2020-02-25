In quick and dominant fashion, No. 10 Penn State won its fifth straight game on Tuesday.

After a back-and-forth opening set the Nittany Lions took a lead over St. Francis and controlled the rest of the match on their way to a straight sets victory over the Red Flash (25-17, 25-13, 25-16).

Here are three takeaways from the match.

A challenge in set one

In the first 28 points of the opening set there was little separating the two sides.

Penn State and St. Francis traded points for the first half of the set, but with the score tied at 14, one point changed the entire set.

St. Francis appeared to win a point to go up 15-14 but coach Mark Pavlik challenged the call on the floor of a block for the Red Flash.

After a review, the call was reversed and Penn State was awarded the point to take a 15-14 lead.

Following that challenge, the Nittany Lions ended the set on a 10-3 run to take a 1-0 lead and established control in the match.

Donorovich and Lauten lead the way

St. Francis was unable to respond to Penn State’s middle blocker Jason Donorovich and outside hitter Henrick Falck Lauten for most of the match.

Donorovich kept Penn State ahead in the first set with his performance of hitting above .600 which he only improved as the match progressed.

As for his teammate, Falck Lauten recorded the majority of Penn State’s kills with 11. He also finished with a pair of aces and hit for a percentage of .529 on the day.

The two veteran Nittany Lions kept St. Francis from establishing any momentum in each of the first two sets, and that helped Penn State out to a convincing 2-0 lead.

Donorovich and Falck Lauten combined for 16 kills for the match and led Penn State to a successful performance on the road.

Errors hold back St. Francis

Even though Penn State won the match in straight sets, the Red Flash could have competed with the Nittany Lions.

But the home side was unable to limit its mistakes throughout the match, and that proved to be costly.

The Red Flash finished with 21 errors in the match, compared to just eight errors for Penn State.

This was especially an issue when St. Francis was looking to take a lead over the Nittany Lions during the third set.

Furthermore, Penn State capitalized on the number of errors produced by the Red Flash when needed.