Even without fans in the stands, home court advantage was a very real concept for Penn State this weekend.

A week removed from splitting with Ohio State on the road, the Nittany Lions completed a series sweep of the Buckeyes by winning Saturday 25-23, 25-20 and 25-18.

After committing six attack errors and 16 service errors Friday, the blue and white had 11 and 10, respectively, in Saturday’s victory.

Errors plague Ohio State

Early on in the first set, it was obvious how disciplined Penn State would need to be in order to come out on top.

The Nittany Lions needed to keep service and attack errors down like they did Friday night against the Buckeyes in order to come out on top again.

Penn State narrowly slipped past Ohio State in the first set as the blue and white committed eight service errors and four attack errors.

The Nittany Lions needed to play a safe yet aggressive match in order to emerge victorious against the Buckeyes. However, in the second set, errors did not seem to be an issue for Penn State as it only had two attack errors and six service errors.

As the match progressed, Ohio State tried desperately to catch the Nittany Lions but the amount of errors they committed would prove to be insurmountable in the end.

Following through on all three contacts

As has been the case in all four matches of the season against Ohio State, Penn State needed to employ the power of the serve as well as on the flip side, get a good first contact on the ball in order to set up a run ending in a point for the blue and white.

The Nittany Lions dominated on serves in the first set with double the amount of the Buckeyes service aces. Penn State also held true in digs with nine and only one reception error.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

The second set showed just how powerful the serve is when Penn State had six service errors.

The Nittany Lions dug themselves into a hole that they needed to get out of, which they did with the assistance of the thirteen errors committed by the Buckeyes.

The blue and white played a relatively clean match with two service errors and five attack errors, as well as a game-high three service aces.

Contributions spread across the court

Another tactic that Penn State successfully used time and time again throughout the four game series was spreading the wealth to everyone on the court.

In the first set Saturday, the blue and white had five players record at least one kill. Cal Fisher led the team in kills in the first set with five and had a hitting percentage of .333. Four different players tied to lead the team in digs with two apiece.

Throughout the second set, the Nittany Lions continued to get everyone involved with Sam Marsh leading the team by hitting .600.

As the match progressed, Penn State continued to receive major contributions from a handful of players including Brett Wildman, had nine kills in total and hit .500 and had nineteen receptions.

Cole Bogner spread the ball around and had thirty assists on the night.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE