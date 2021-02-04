It was another success story for Penn State as it swept St. Francis to improve to 4-1 on the season.

Although it is still early on in the blue and white’s 2021campaign, head coach Mark Pavlik and company are very happy with how the Nittany Lions are playing. Penn State’s statistics speak for themselves in its early season success.

The Nittany Lions are among the best teams in the nation at serving. Penn State is third-best in the country with 2.17 aces per set.

Five matches into the season, not only are the blue and white finding its footing on both sides of the court, but Penn State is dominating behind the service line as well.

Pavlik knows that his team is still finding its form in other aspects.For the Nittany Lions, it just took an early season loss to Ohio State to learn what they needed to change.

“I thought tonight was a continuation of what we saw the past weekends and I thought that we were in games one and two crisper in our execution,” Pavlik said.

The Nittany Lions won their first two sets by their largest scoring differentials this season, winning by eight and nine points, respectively.

The not-so-secret ingredient to Penn State’s recipe for success is getting everyone involved. But most importantly, junior outside hitter Brett Wildman’s offense needs to be firing on all cylinders.

On Thursday night, that was certainly the case.

Wildman had three aces on the night, nine kills and a hitting percentage of .300. He was all over the court, accounting for multiple assists as well as a handful of receptions.

He accounted for thirteen points for the team, coming in second only behind junior outside hitter Cal Fisher, who accounted for 18.5.

“It doesn't matter what day it is, if it's a game day, our guys are ready to go,” Wildman said.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

One statistic of Wildman’s that jumps off the page is the three service aces he had tonight.

The Nittany Lions seem to be unstoppable at their serve and pass game this season and one reason for that success is Wildman.

“Anytime we can put server pressure on the other team, that makes it ten times easier for our block and defense in general,” Wildman said. “We put a lot of emphasis in practice about going back and being able to hit our best serve and putting ourselves in the game situations in practice.”

This tactic is working big time for the blue and white as Penn State’s defense is ranked eighth and only allowing an opponent hitting percentage of .208.

Pavlik is very happy with Wildman and his team in general as they continue to communicate on the court and make few errors.

“It doesn't matter what the score is, they keep pushing and grounding themselves to what next, what do we get to next, what's our next responsibility,” Pavlik says proudly.

Wildman could not agree more and his stat line Thursday night and for the past few matches indicate that. It doesn't matter what the score is on the court.

For Wildman, each point is played as though it could win the game.

Through five matches, the Nittany Lions have appeared calm, cool and collected. It's what they do both during the week at practice and come game time.

“We are just back there trying to put in a good ball and then if the aces come the aces come,” Wildman said.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

2 Penn State men's volleyball players receive EIVA weekly awards A pair of Penn State players who were at the top of their game against Ohio State have been …