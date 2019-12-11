A former Penn State star is still making headlines.

Aaron Russell, who graduated in 2015, has been named the EIVA Player of the Decade on Tuesday after beating out two other finalists.

The award was voted on by EIVA coaches and the media. Russell gained 20 votes and the other finalists combined for only eight.

Russell led the Nittany Lions to the NCAA Tournament semifinals in each of his four seasons and also led the team to the EIVA Championship each year.

Ranking second all-time in aces at Penn State, Russell was one of the most successful players in Nittany Lion history. He also totaled 1,519 career kills, fourth in Penn State history.

Russell competed in the 2016 Olympics in Rio for third-place USA and now plays for Diatec Trentino, a professional club in northern Italy.