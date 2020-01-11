Penn State couldn’t find any more success in its second shot at No. 3 BYU.

The No. 15 Nittany Lions lost a hard-fought second matchup in three sets (25-19, 25-22, 25-21) to the Cougars in front of a similar crowd to Fridays of 4,400 in Provo, Utah on Saturday. The Nittany Lions will return back to Rec Hall with an even record.

In set one, BYU’s domination came at the block, finding an early five point lead. Penn State’s Cal Fisher didn’t let this extend and allowed Penn State to gain momentum early with his three aces before the scoreboard reached double digits. BYU took the set.

Penn State entered set two with five aces and held on to a lead for the majority of the set. The Nittany Lions offense recorded a hitting percentage of .281 nearly double that of the first set. Penn State couldn’t make the match even as BYU took the set.

In set three, Penn State wasn’t letting go of the match as it pressured the most. The Nittany Lions stayed within one of BYU and produced 14 kills and a hitting percentage of .304.

Below is how the rematch played out:

BYU dominates at the net

The 6’11 Penn State front line struggled to get past BYU’s block.

On Saturday, the Cougars exceeded seven blocks in just set one and finished with 26 on the night making it nearly impossible at times for Penn State’s offense to stay ahead.

Davide Gardini, Gabi Garcia Fernandez and Ferreira De Brito, Miki Jauhiainen and Zach Eschenberg were responsible for BYU’s 21 blocks. Gardini having five, Garcia Fernandez and De Brito having six.

As for Penn State, its first block of the match came from Sam Marsh and Cole Bogner in set two.

Cal in control

Cal Fisher was apart of Penn State’s new starting lineup on Saturday, and head coach Mark Pavlik’s reason for putting him there was proven right.

The sophomore had three service aces for the Nittany Lions in set one and his domination at the back line left BYU fighting to gain control of the match even though the Cougars maintained a lead the entire way.

Penn State lost the first frame of the match to BYU, but Fisher’s three of Penn State’s five aces in the first set kept the Nittany Lions within five.

Fisher finished the match with four service aces and six kills.

Lead switches maintain a balanced match

Penn State’s statistical performance did not compare to BYU’s in the rematch.

But different from Friday’s match, the Nittany Lions’ offense was not only able to pressure the Cougars, but also gain some momentum with maintaining several leads throughout each set.

There were over 15 total tied points in the match. This allowed Penn State to hold onto the match and keep the Cougars from gaining full control.

However, it wasn’t enough for the Nittany Lions to garner a single set against BYU in its second match of the weekend against the Cougars.