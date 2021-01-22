While the final nine matches of Penn State’s 2020 campaign were canceled, the Nittany Lions’ long awaited 2021 season starts this weekend.

The Nittany Lions are ranked No. 11 in the first NVA/AVCA Division I-II poll of the season.

Penn State is just one of two EIVA programs featured in the poll, alongside No. 13 George Mason.

In 2020, the Nittany Lions finished 11-8 and were trending upward with a 7-0 conference record before the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coach Mark Pavlik will look to continue building on that momentum with these three key returning players on his squad.

Will Bantle, libero

Will Bantle is no stranger to being a regular contributor for the Nittany Lions.

Last season, the Pacific Palisades, California, native was one of three players to play in all 68 sets. He also started every match as the primary libero.

Even though the season was cut short, the redshirt junior still ranked second in the EIVA in digs and third in digs per set.

In addition, Bantle was named to the All-EIVA second team his freshman and sophomore seasons and was named EIVA Defensive Player of the Week last January.

In order for the Nittany Lions to be competitive this season, Bantle will need to be an impactful player every set and remain someone his teammates can count on. Bantle’s ability as the team’s primary libero will directly correlate with the team’s success.

Sam Marsh, middle blocker

The Nittany Lions have another strong returner at middle blocker in Sam Marsh.

During his time as a Nittany Lion last season, Marsh started every match except for one.

He finished the season with the second most blocks per set on the team. He had 48 kills and 40 total blocks in just 19 matches.

As the season went on, Marsh only got better. On Feb. 28 against No. 15 George Mason, Marsh recorded eight blocks — a personal-best — to help guide the Nittany Lions to a sweep.

The junior is poised to pick up where he left off last season and help guide Penn State through the 2021 season.

Brett Wildman, outside hitter

Rounding out the group of strong returners is junior Brett Wildman, another Nittany Lion used to being a key cog for his team.

Last season, Wildman won the EIVA Player of the Year award. He was also selected for the All-EIVA first team and was an AVCA All-American honorable mention.

In addition to those awards, Wildman played all 68 sets and started all 19 matches on the court. He led the team in kills and points and scored at least six kills in all 19 matches.

Wildman’s productivity and success will be essential to the Nittany Lions’ competitiveness this season.

