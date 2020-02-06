Penn State’s 2020 team is looking to separate itself from any other collegiate volleyball program in the country this season.

With 43 NCAA Division 1 men's volleyball programs in total, this might seem like a not so difficult task for Penn State to accomplish.

However, in a sport with roughly five important positions to fill at a maximum, a common physical appearance amongst each athlete and a similar importance role the sport plays in an athletic hierarchy, can make it challenging to stand out.

Penn State isn’t just looking to be a dominant team or go undefeated this season.

It wants to create an identity for itself and an image of intimidation.

The last time Penn State was a complete team and was seen as the most powerful it was capable of being, it’s record was 30-1, in 2008.

Also known as the just the beginning for two Nittany Lions that now would become Olympic bronze medalists— Matt Anderson and Max Holt.

This goal the team is looking to reach isn’t about having the most talented athletes, it just wants the ones it does have to fulfill each individual role every match, every practice.

“As far as last year goes and any other, it’s not necessarily different. It’s hard to compare this team to last year’s team and others but we are trying to forge ahead on our own and make our own identity, regardless of what happens,” Cal Mende said.

It’s been a bit of a struggle so far for the Nittany Lions to make this happen but after this past weekend of defeat, this goal has only become more visible and realistic to Penn State.

“After the weekend our identity I think becomes that much more impactful to seeing how we react to having a non successful weekend,” Mende said. “And so this makes us realize what we are chasing after and this week at practice we will probably be the most focused we have been in a while.”

From a coaches standpoint, Mark Pavlik feels all this means for his team is just being able to be the best at everything it can be, and to approach every situation with full effort.

And by that Pavlik means he wants his passers to compete with the very best servers in the country, for its ‘block to be physical at the net and challenging to everybody’, and for his offense to be ‘fast, precise and physical.’

He recognizes that Penn State will give up some aces and things aren’t going to always be perfect.

“I’ll borrow a phrase from [Pittsburgh Penguins coach] Mike Sullivan — ‘We just want to be hard to play against,” Pavlik said. “And when somebody takes a swing they know there's two if not three people in front of them that are going to be ready.”

More than just those 2-3 Nittany Lions although are going to have to be ready because that’s what this team believes is a key ingredient to forming its identity.

“The pride that each one of their position’s takes in their role to fulfill, that is where I think you start to get an identity,” Pavlik said. “What you can do and what you can’t do.”