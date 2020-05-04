One of Penn State’s former outside hitters is heading to the EIVA Hall of Fame.

Jason Kepner, a member of Penn State’s program 1993-1997, was chosen as a part of the 2020 class of the EIVA Hall of Fame after a historic career, the team announced Monday.

During his time at Penn State, Kepner managed to become a part of several top-ranked individual statistics in program history. He is 7th in digs with 693, 13th in kills with 1,249 and 10th in aces with 88.

The former Nittany Lion finished his Penn State career as a three-time All-EIVA player, being named to the second team in 1995 and first team in his final two seasons.

Kepner is currently in his 13th season as the head coach for Charleston Women’s volleyball and has led the team to five NCAA Tournaments as the program’s all-time wins leader.