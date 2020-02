After a weekend of straight set losses at home to Ball State and Ohio State, Penn State has moved down in the rankings to No. 9 according to AVCA Coaches poll.

The Nittany Lions are now 4-4 overall.

Ball State still remains unranked as Ohio State has found its spot in the rankings at No. 15 with a record of 8-1.

Penn State will travel to Columbus this weekend to face No. 5 Long Beach and No. 3 UC Santa Barbara.