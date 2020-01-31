Now 4-2 and coming off wins against three ranked teams, Penn State is already showing potential to achieve far more than last year’s 15-15 finish.

After its back-to-back home victories against No. 6 UCLA and USC last weekend, the team moved up the national rankings to No. 7.

The Nittany Lions, slated to take on Ball State and conference rival Ohio State at Rec Hall on Friday and Saturday night, come into another weekend with two more opportunities to build on their already impressive season.

The first of those two opponents, Ball State sits at 3-3 on the season. Having lost to the Cardinals 3-1 in 2019, the Nittany Lions will have a shot at redemption when they take to the court on Friday.

The second match of the weekend, Ohio State is even more highly anticipated than the first. Penn State split its two-game series with the Buckeyes last season and is eager to improve upon that performance and compete against its Big Ten rival.

The team has come up clutch in close sets throughout matches all season, which is much to its advantage against both opponents this season. The Nittany Lions’ ability to do so is a reflection of their attitude in those situations, which coach Mark Pavlik describes as poised, calm and focused.

“Everything’s a process, and our guys have bought into that process. They’re worried about the here-and-now, this contact, this point, this rally. Forget about everything else,” Pavlik said.

Pavlik also stressed the importance of staying focused on each moment rather than letting the pressure of the situation distract from performance, which has been a key aspect of the team’s style of play this season.

“Fall back on your training,” Pavlik said. “Good toss, hit it on the way up, good contact… much like a pitcher, once that ball leaves your hand, there’s nothing you can do about it. So don’t get caught up in what could happen.”