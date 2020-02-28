Penn State’s ability to experiment with its roster has allowed for five straight successful matches to happen.

Cal Fisher is known to be Penn State’s most versatile player this season which has resulted in an advantage for the Nittany Lions success, but the ability to rotate a player’s skills on coach Mark Pavlik’s team applies to more than just the outside hitter.

Pavlik feels the versatility is growing week to week and against George Mason and Charleston this upcoming weekend, this dominant advantage will expand the team’s ability to continue its pattern of success.

“We can be well rounded because volleyball is volleyball and a good athlete is a good athlete,” Pavlik said. “Everything the stats say about Fisher underestimate his value to us on the team and that is starting to go for others.”

The majority of Penn State’s starting lineup has gained experience filling out different roles, allowing the dynamic of the team to become extensive.

Two of Penn State’s frequent starters, Fisher and Cole Bogner, have made improvements to Penn State’s serve game because of their strength in transitioning between positions on the court over the course of the season.

With Fisher as a full time outside hitter this season and Bogner as Penn State’s primary setter, the two have been able to find connection beyond their set positions, making the time on the court more valuable.

“Fisher and Cole have developed a pretty good setter-hitter relationship which makes Cole pretty confident about how fast he can get the ball back there,” Pavlik said. “I don’t think he can get set the ball faster than Fish can get to it and this has been helpful to us in almost every recent match.”

Pavlik feels being able to adjust certain players in a match and their placement on the court has allowed the Nittany Lions to have a better eye for the game.

A perfect example of this for Penn State has been Will Bantle, and he knows how valued his specific skills are to this team.

“We can move people around having Fish as a very versatile player and put me where my only job is to pass and not worry about hitting,” Bantle said. “This is very rare and gives our team an advantage just being able to move around.”

This confidence Pavlik has gained from a developed well-rounded team this season allows him to feel confident that the details of a match will be taken care of.

“Serving is the quickest way to score a point but also the quickest way to make your opponent predictable and if you have contact where you can move players and your setter around then that’s where the value comes in,” Pavlik said. “These guys can understand the game better because if we have a team that doesn’t serve to Will, we know where the ball is going to go and so we don’t lose our physicality.”