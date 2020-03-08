After seven straight conference wins and five straight-set victories to start their EIVA season, No. 8 Penn State had all the momentum in the world coming into Sunday’s contest against Ohio State.

But the Nittany Lions met their match against the Buckeyes falling 3-1 (25-21, 25-20, 23-25, 25-19) for their first loss since February.

Both squads showed tenacity and intensity early on in the first set, trading points and fighting to hold onto the lead.

Sophomore Brett Wildman made his presence known for the Nittany Lions, tallying five kills with a hitting percentage of .384.

The rest of the team, despite a substantial effort, did not have the same efficiency. Penn State ultimately fell 25-21 to the Buckeyes in the first set.

The match stayed close and tightly-contested heading into the second set, with the Nittany Lions battling fiercely to even things out.

Wildman continued to make an impact by leading the team in kills, upping his total to nine kills through the first two sets.

Cal Fisher and Henrik Falck Lauten also contributed to Penn State’s effort, registering four kills each and helping to keep the pace of the offense.

Despite those contributions, the Nittany Lions conceded the second set 25-20, going down 2-0 for the match.

Impassioned and inspired, the team was able to battle back in the third set.

Penn State was able to capitalize on several key scoring opportunities and took the third set by a score of 25-23.

That success, however, was short-lived, as the team trailed for the majority of the fourth set.

The Buckeyes maintained a comfortable lead over the visiting Nittany Lions, and the former ultimately took the fourth set 25-19 to win the match 3-1.

Wildman continues to dominate

Wildman has been the key to Penn State’s offense all season, and Sunday afternoon was no different.

Wildman’s 15 kills led the team, but his effort was still not enough as the team ultimately fell short.

Despite the loss, the sophomore’s impressive performance is a bright spot among the team’s struggles, and is a positive take away for the team to focus on.

Penn State will, however, need its other contributors to step up and add to the team’s production, as it will need more consistent point-scorers if it wants to keep up its success.

Poor hitting percentage limits Nittany Lions’ performance

Throughout all four sets on Sunday, Penn State registered a hitting percentage of only .097 on the match.

With that lack of efficiency and only one player hitting above .200 individually, the team struggled greatly to capitalize on its scoring opportunities against Ohio State.

The Nittany Lions also registered 26 attack errors and 18 service errors.

Looking ahead to two more non-conference matches this week, Penn State will need to improve upon those statistics if it wants to keep up its recent success.

Penn State’s seven-game win streak gets snapped

Sunday’s loss was Penn State’s first since early February, putting an end to their seven game win streak.

The Nittany Lions had been absolutely dominant over their seven-game unbeaten stretch, but Ohio State brought them back to earth in this match.

The team will need to bounce back with a victory against UC San Diego on Wednesday in order to stay on track and maintain their momentum.