Rec Hall is offering cardboard fan cutouts in their student section for the Spring 2021 season.

Cutouts will be on display at games and matches for Penn State's wrestling, women’s volleyball, men’s volleyball and men’s and women’s gymnastics teams.

These cutouts will be offered throughout the season at $45, or $35 for active students on the fan cutouts website where all purchases will be approved by Penn State Athletics.

Rec Hall is asking fans to wear Penn State attire when posing for pictures.

All cutouts will be available for pick-up at the end of the 2021 season.

