A pair of Penn State players who were at the top of their game against Ohio State have been recognized for their accomplishments.

The Nittany Lions' Cole Bogner and Sam Marsh have both been awarded EIVA weekly awards.

Bogner was named Offensive Player of the Week after recording 60 assists between the two matches.

Meanwhile, Marsh was awarded Defensive Player of the Week after having five combined blocks against Ohio State.

Both played key roles in the blue and white's recent series sweep of the Buckeyes.

