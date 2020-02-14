No. 10 Penn State came into EIVA play needing to perform at the level it did in victories against UCLA and USC earlier in the season.

It needed to play ‘big boy volleyball,’ something coach Mark Pavlik preaches and knows the Nittany Lions are capable of doing, but hasn’t seen much of this season so far.

No. 11 Princeton came to Rec Hall looking to continue its successful recent history against the Nittany Lions. However, Penn State executed the way it needed to and took the match in four sets ( 25-20, 25-23, 25-20, 25-19).

Friday’s match against the Tigers was a fresh start and proved the ability of the Nittany Lions to compete at the same level as other top collegiate volleyball programs in the country.

Outside hitter Brett Wildman carried Penn State through the first set recording a hitting percentage of .286 but in the final points Princeton’s offense outperformed that of Penn State’s where it took the set and executed 15 kills.

Competition was back and forth in both the second and third sets, but the Nittany Lions were able to reverse its performance towards the end and garner both sets.

The fourth set was Penn State’s way of capping off the match with 16 kills and recording a hitting percentage of .444.

Below is how Penn State maintained its top level performance for the night:

Marsh exceeds another dominant performance

Middle blocker Sam Marsh has played an important role in Penn State’s success since the start of the 2020 season.

That continued for Marsh on Friday and most importantly when Penn State needed it.

Against the Tigers, the sophomore performed similar to last weekend matchups against Long Beach and Santa Barbara.

Marsh was a leader of the match against Princeton, recording a hitting percentage of .556 and producing seven kills.

A competitive battle at the net

Both sides of the court were hot at the block for the entirety of the match.

Between Penn State’s Sam Marsh and Wildman combined 24 kills things were taken care of offensively for the Nittany Lions.

However, for either team to maintain a steady lead, competition arose at the net.

Nittany Lion’s outside hitter Henrik Falck Lauten and middle blocker Jason Donorovich led Penn State’s defense with seven total blocks on the night.

As for the Tigers, outside hitter Greg Luck and setter Joe Kelly racked up three-fourths of Princeton’s total blocks with a combined 11.

Dixon becomes an offensive Tiger threat

Geroge Huhmann has always been a challenge in the Penn State-Princeton matchup, but on Friday, Parker Dixon became an unstoppable target for the Tigers.

Dixon entered the match against Penn State with his third highest performance of the season against NJIT last weekend, recording a hitting percentage of .348.

Just after the second set on Friday, the senior executed the top statistical performance between the two teams with 10 of Princeton’s 28 kills and recorded a hitting percentage of .600.

Dixon finished with 11 kills and a hitting percentage of .409 on the night.