Penn State sophomore Brett Wildman was recognized as an All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association, earning an honorable mention.

The announcement came on Tuesday and made Wildman the first Nittany Lion to earn AVCA honors since 2018. In 2018, both Calvin Mende and Matthew McLaren were honorable mentions as well.

Wildman was also a Uvaldo Acasta Memorial Co-Player of the Year for the EIVA and was named to the All-EIVA First Team.

