Penn State’s opening weekend was a tale of two matches.

The Nittany Lions started off the season with a bang, winning their first match against Ohio State in straight sets. Yet just 24 hours later, the Buckeyes swept Penn State three sets to none.

Now Penn State will see that same program once more.

The blue and white are slated to take on No. 13 Ohio State in both teams’ second series of the young season Friday and Saturday.

Although in a normal season Penn State would likely not play the same opponent two weekends in a row, this is an opportunity for the Nittany Lions to learn from their pair of recent matches with the Buckeyes.

Now coach Mark Pavlik and company will try to replicate their performance from their first match of the season.

“We were pretty pleased with our returning backs and the guys we had on the court,” Pavlik said about Penn State’s 3-0 victory.

While the latter match ended in a loss, Pavlik said there were many positives to take away from both the win and the loss.

Pavlik was especially impressed with his team's performance after players lacked access to facilities, practices or normal preseason routines over the last ten months.

For Penn State to perform well for the rest of the regular season, Pavlik said each player will have to contribute.

“Everyone has to do their part and do it well enough so that the next contact is easier,” Pavlik said.

The coaching staff was especially impressed with the team’s performance considering its relative youth. The Nittany Lions have eight freshmen on their roster.

Even when Ohio State returned the favor and swept Penn State 3-0 last Saturday, Pavlik noted a few takeaways from the defeat.

While the second match got away from Pavlik’s squad, he still totaled more positives than negatives from the opening weekend of the season.

“I really love how our new guys played,” Pavlik said. “They are trying to figure out how they play at this level, going up against guys on the other side who had been here for three to four to five more years than they have.

“How we handled ourselves games one and two, I am really pleased with.”

Going into this week, Pavlik plans on continuing to incorporate freshmen into the lineup. This strategy was deployed in the Nittany Lions’ second match last weekend.

Especially since many seniors graduated from last year’s group, the Nittany Lions have the luxury and curse of being a young team. With more experience and coaching, Pavlik’s team has the opportunity to improve and grow as the season progresses by allowing freshmen to play early in the year.

“That gives us the opportunity to come back into the training gym and point to specific things and tell them this is how we want them to get better,” Pavlik said. “We think that is huge.”

Going into this weekend and for the remainder of the season, Pavlik said he and the rest of the team are happy to be given the opportunity to play the game they love.

“We are finally back, and it is great to be back with our teammates,” Pavlik said. “There is a general, overall feeling of joy doing what we love to do, and that carried us through this first week.”