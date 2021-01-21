Some new faces will have their Penn State debuts under their belts by the end of the week.

The upcoming season for Penn State men’s volleyball is right around the corner, and four freshmen will be suiting up with the Nittany Lions for the first time.

Among the quartet are Toby Ezeonu, Mitch Tucker, Michael Valenzi and Ian Argento.

All four will be seeing their first EIVA action Friday against Ohio State.

Toby Ezeonu, middle blocker

Ezeonu hails from North Brunswick, New Jersey, where he competed with a local club team called the Warren Six Pack before ultimating committing to play for the blue and white.

The 6-foot-7 middle blocker brings a total of 266 kills, 84 blocks and seven aces from his high school career to the courts of Rec Hall.

Ezeonu was an all-conference performer during his junior season of high school in 2019 before being named team captain his senior year in 2020.

As a key contributor for his high school, North Brunswick Township, Ezeonu was voted MVP for three consecutive years.

With stellar high school accolades and an impressive physical frame, Ezeonu’s career at Penn State will be one to look out for.

Mitch Tucker, outside hitter

Tucker is a Fairport, New York, native who attended the town’s namesake high school before committing to Penn State.

As a high school player, Tucker’s performance took his team to the 2018 Division I New York State Championship.

After bringing his team to state competition following a 22-0 season, Tucker was named team captain his senior year.

He was then selected for the Section V Class A All-Tournament team

With an impressive 10-foot-8 approach jump and a 10-foot-2 block jump, Tucker is a versatile player who will bring a competitive streak to the Penn State atmosphere.

Michael Valenzi, outside hitter

Valenzi hails from Boca Raton, Florida, where he competed for the Ocean Bay Volleyball Club.

In only his sophomore year, Valenzi helped lead his high school team at Cardinal Gibbons High School to win a state championship.

Valenzi was named an AAU Nationals All-American twice, and was selected for the USAV High Performance Tournament All-America team as a junior.

In 2019, Valenzi participated in the USA Volleyball High Performance Championships, where he went on to win silver with Team USA Red.

With an outstanding hitting percentage of .517 and 737 career kills, he is an impressive player who will bring an imposing resume to the EIVA.

Ian Argento, middle blocker

In his hometown of Seymour, Connecticut, Argento was a member of the Mizuno East Volleyball Club where he won back-to-back New England Championships.

At an impressive 6-foot-9, Argento has a 25.9-inch block jump and a 31.8-inch approach jump.

He was selected, alongside Valenzi, for the A1 Division of the USA Volleyball High Performance team in 2019.

Argento was also selected as the team captain of his high school volleyball team his senior year after being named to the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference All-Conference team three times.

