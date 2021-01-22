After almost a year-long hiatus, Penn State’s players are nearly set to hit the court again to play the game they know best.

This weekend marks the season opener for the Nittany Lions as they take on Ohio State in their first series since March 11, 2020.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Penn State’s 2020 season was cut short by nine games after the team compiled an 11-8 overall record.

Friday and Saturday’s games will give the program a chance to get back into the groove it was experiencing last season. Penn State finished conference play last year with an unblemished 7-0 record.

“If I know these guys, they are looking to continue the improvement we started to see last season before we lost that playing time,” coach Mark Pavlik said.

Despite the disruption the coronavirus has brought to the world of athletics, these Nittany Lions prioritize their game and their team above all else.

“We aren’t going to be able to control a lot of things this season, so our main focus is to get better and take advantage of as many opportunities to play as we can,” outside hitter and junior team captain Brett Wildman said.

The Nittany Lions faced off against the Buckeyes twice a season ago and lost both games by a combined score of 6-1.

Penn State is the No. 1 pick in the EIVA’s preseason rankings and No. 11 by the AVCA, while Ohio State sits at No. 14 in the AVCA’s rankings.

After several integral players on last year’s team graduated, such as middle blocker Jason Donorovich and outside hitter Henrik Falck Lauten, this year’s squad has a lot of holes to fill up on the court.

Donorovich proved to be a powerhouse for the Penn State men’s team, standing at 6-foot-9 and utilizing his frame to be named the EIVA Defensive Player of the Week once in 2019.

“Well, we’re working on middle blocker depth,” Pavlik said. “We lost significant players, so we’re going to be counting on our younger players and for our older players to take them under their wing.”

While the loss of these athletes does not bode well for the Nittany Lions, freshmen such as Toby Ezeonu, Ian Argento, and Michael Valenzi could be strong additions to the 2021 team.

“This season I’ve been trying to build my leadership skills,” libero and senior team captain Will Bantle said. “It’s important to me that we show these freshmen who we really are at Penn State.”

Ezeonu is a middle blocker who stands at 6-foot-7. He also may wind up being a vital component of the Lions’ defense.

Argento, another freshman middle blocker, stands at 6-foot-9 and will try to help fill the gap left by Donorovich.

Usually an eight-team conference, the EIVA will likely be without two of its member teams this season.

Both being Ivy League schools, neither Princeton nor Harvard are currently slated to participate in EIVA action this season.

“Everything we do from here on out will be geared toward making us the best team we can be by the time playoffs roll around in April,” Pavlik said.

Having not played in over 10 months, the season-opening matchup against Ohio State will be a major test for the Nittany Lions.

“With Ohio State, I’m not overly concerned about the information this season or lack thereof,” Pavlik said. “What we’re worried about is taking what happens the night before and applying it on the court on Sunday.”