When it comes to facing opponents on the West Coast, success has rarely been in the picture the last 12 years for Penn State.

However, this weekend, it will be the Nittany Lions’ greatest odds in over a decade to claim victory over No. 6 UCLA and two seasons since the Nittany Lions defeated USC.

On Friday, Rec Hall will welcome home the blue and white for its first time this 2020 season to compete in the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge. Penn State will first host the Bruins and in less than 48 hours after it will take on the Trojans.

Despite recent history, Penn State is hoping it will have the right preparation under its belt.

“Hopefully their mental approach to competition is there because it is what’s going to help pull them through these type of matches,” Pavlik said. “They are contributing at a level that we had hoped they would at this point in the season and it needs to remain the same.”

Penn State will begin its home season following a .500 start on the road that contains a pair of losses in the same weekend to BYU and its first two ranked victories since the 2018 season. Penn State picked up back-to-back wins this past weekend over Loyola Chicago and Lewis.

A straight set loss was the outcome of the 2019 matchup for Penn State against the Bruins.

Daenan Gyimah was UCLA’s unstoppable target against Penn State, with a nearly perfect performance of 11 kills, hitting percentage of .733, three blocks and zero errors.

Although it was a sweep for UCLA, the Nittany Lions who did show out during the match are now some of Penn State’s primary players — Brett Wildman, Henrik Falck Lauten and Cal Fisher.

A trio that has been apart of this seasons starting lineup and played an important role in achieving the Nittany Lions’ early season success.

Outside hitters Wildman and Falck Lauten have a combined 25 kills in just four matches. As for Fisher, he is just getting adjusted to proving his talent from the back line with four aces in the rematch against BYU, something Penn State didn’t see much of last season.

Penn State will focus on making sure its serve and pass game is on point, an aspect to its performance that was shaky last season but has only improved by several of Penn State’s offensive players since its first game.

“It’s the balls that they get a chance to do something with that we don’t play big boy volleyball with,” Pavlik said. “We have limited those opportunities for teams this season in the last four matches but I expect there to be some runs as we keep turning some easy points at crucial times for us.”

Pavlik is taking a very common approach to Penn State’s first two home matches whether the competition is against one of the top teams in the country or not.

“It’s really not much different from year to year,” Pavlik said. “They can’t come across the net and set a pick for our setter and not let him get to the ball. We’re just worried about our side of the net.”