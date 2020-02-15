After a hot start in EIVA play after a 3-1 victory over No. 11 Princeton, Penn State looked like a completely different team coming into its match against NJIT than it had during its four-game losing streak.

The Nittany Lions, who hadn’t won a match since January 26th, soon found themselves 2-0 this weekend with another home conference win.

Penn State took down NJIT in three sets (25-22, 25-20, 25-20) to earn its second conference victory of the season.

Determined to finish the weekend in the win column, the Nittany Lions opened the match with focus and confidence.

Sophomore Brett Wildman, to no one’s surprise, made his impact early and often, earning the first five kills for Penn State.

NJIT competed to keep the score close, but the home team ultimately prevailed, taking the first set 25-22.

In a tightly-contested second set, Penn State kept its intensity and focus at a high level and took the lead early.

Wildman continued to dominate as the Nittany Lions’ top point-scorer, tallying 11 kills through the first two sets.

The two squads battled back and forth to hold onto the lead, but Wildman’s stellar performance coupled with a team hitting percentage of .346 was enough to put Penn State ahead of the visiting Highlanders two sets to none.

By the start of the third set, it was clear that Penn State had no intention of letting up.

The team held the lead for the majority of the set, and with a hitting percentage of .345, they won the third set 25-20 and took the match 3-0.

Penn State stays hot, winning second straight match

Penn State came into this weekend on a four-game losing streak with plenty of room for improvement in many aspects of their game.

Fortunately for them, the Nittany Lions came out of it with back-to-back wins against two conference opponents, marking a fine start to their EIVA play in 2020.

Now that they’re out of their funk, the momentum seems to have shifted in the team’s favor, which was visible Saturday night in the way the team played fearlessly and confidently.

If the Nittany Lions can keep playing at a high level, they’ll have an opportunity to excel as one of the EIVA’s most dominant squads this season.

Wildman continues to dominate

As a player who continues to turn heads night in and night out, Wildman wrote another chapter of his sensational 2020 season continued against NJIT on Saturday night.

Leading the team with 17 kills and an impressive hitting percentage of .560.

At this point, it’s almost expected for the sophomore to put up double digits kills in every match, and he’ll be one of the team’s greatest strengths against conference opponents throughout the remainder of this season.

Nittany Lions now 2-0 against conference opponents

This weekend’s two matches were the first Penn State has played against conference foes, who appear to have gotten hot at the perfect time this season.

Now 2-0 against EIVA teams, starting off the conference season undefeated is a tremendous advantage for the Nittany Lions.

Slated to take on Sacred Heart and Harvard on the road next weekend, the team will look to stay undefeated in the EIVA.