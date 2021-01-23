It was a tale of two matches for Penn State this weekend.

The Nittany Lions lost to Ohio State 3-0 in straight sets Saturday, splitting their opening series after a sweep in the blue and white’s favor Friday.

Friday’s game saw coach Mark Pavlik’s team open its season in the win column, its first win since February 29 of last year.

Penn State fell to Ohio State in a very competitive back-and-forth match of 25-22, 25-23 and 25-17.

Here are a few takeaways from the Nittany Lions’ first loss of the 2021 campaign.

Offense can't get started

At the start of the first set, the Nittany Lions couldn't get started on their offensive attack. There were multiple plays that weren’t converted, leading to an early negative hitting percentage.

Pavlik’s squad ended with a hitting percentage of only .059 in comparison to Ohio State’s .278.

As the set went on, however, Penn State started to do one of the things that they do best — communicate. This led to a scoring run for the team, but ultimately didn't come soon enough to take the first set.

In the second set, the Nittany Lions appeared more put together, which led them to go on a few scoring runs allowing for a close set. But service and attack errors hurt Penn State’s chances of winning the second set.

Pavlik’s team struggled to get started on kills, converting on only 19-of-64 for the match and only 3-of-17 in the third set.

The Nittany Lions looked as though they found some momentum early in the third set, but it wasn’t enough to hold off the Buckeyes.

Defense is overwhelmed

On the defensive side in the beginning of the first set, Penn State struggled to get its feet planted early on. The blue and white seemed to have no answer to Ohio State’s strong front that seemed to overwhelm them early on in the first set.

Penn State’s defense did not look much different in the second set, and there was still no answer to the Buckeyes’ powerful attack as Ohio State had full control of the second set.

The Nittany Lions still struggled to get in a groove defensively into the third set while the Buckeyes made it look easy.

Underclassmen step up

It is no secret that the Nittany Lions lost a few seniors last season and they’re one of the youngest teams in the EIVA with mostly freshmen and sophomores on their roster.

However, this did not seem to slow them down. Some of the biggest contributors in Saturday’s game were underclassmen and some had never seen the court before at the collegiate level.

Six out of seven of the Nittany Lions starters in the second game were underclassmen who hadn’t seen any action until this season.

The freshmen seemed to already have developed strong chemistry with their upperclassmen teammates in the small amount of time practicing and playing together.

Penn State will look to develop this chemistry in matches to come, making it a team to be reckoned with as players mature and gain more experience.

