Men's Volleyball, Outside hitter Brett Wildman (12), Libero Will Bantle (20)
Outside hitter Brett Wildman (12) and libero Will Bantle (20) celebrate a point during the men's volleyball game against George Mason at Rec Hall on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

 Caitlin Lee

Penn State announced a schedule change for this week's matches against St. Francis.

The games were originally set to be held Thursday and Friday and have since been moved to Thursday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 6 at 1:30 p.m.

The Nittany Lions will take on the Red Flash for their first EIVA matches of the season.

