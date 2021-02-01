Penn State announced a schedule change for this week's matches against St. Francis.
The games were originally set to be held Thursday and Friday and have since been moved to Thursday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 6 at 1:30 p.m.
The Nittany Lions will take on the Red Flash for their first EIVA matches of the season.
It only took four matches, but Penn State is ready to begin conference play.