Penn State’s return to Rec Hall was a welcome one.

The Nittany Lions took the court at their home arena for the first time this season against Ohio State Friday and emerged victorious.

The blue and white defeated the Buckeyes in straight sets 25-16, 25-17 and 25-21.

After a straight set win last Friday and a straight set loss Saturday against Ohio State, Penn State repeated its season-opening showing.

Despite unusual scheduling due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Nittany Lions took advantage of playing their third straight match against the Buckeyes.

Cal Fisher stood out in tonight’s game with 10 kills, two service aces, and a 0.4 hitting percentage.

On the night, Penn State had six service aces compared to two for Ohio State. The Nittany Lions also recorded 32 kills while the Buckeyes had 30.

The blue and white also accumulated 21 digs compared to 14 for the scarlet and gray.

Freshmen produce for Nittany Lions

Penn State freshman Michael Valenzi was especially strong in tonight’s game, hitting at a .545% mark with seven kills.

Valenzi played an integral role in tonight’s game, even pulling off an impressive double block during the second set that brought the Nittany Lions’ lead up to 9-5.

Despite the lack of playing time, some of the freshmen are making up for it with early contributions.

Just six days ago, these freshmen were facing off against the Buckeyes in their first ever collegiate match. But this time around, some of the young Nittany Lions were ready for the challenge.

Power in the serve for Penn State

In the last game between Penn State and Ohio State, the Nittany Lions gave up several easy points to the Buckeyes in attacking and service errors.

Tonight's match proved to be a successful one for the blue and white, however, as they totalled only six attack errors and 16 service errors.

The Nittany Lions kept control of the ball for the majority of the game, digging a hole for the Buckeyes which they could not climb out of.

Ohio State is left frazzled

After losing its first set 16-25, Ohio State set the course for the rest of the match and allowed the Nittany Lions to take control of the court.

With 18 attack errors and 19 service errors, the Buckeyes were unprepared for Penn State’s attacks.

As Penn State maintained a strong offense and defensive strategy throughout the match, the Buckeyes struggled to keep up.

Once again, Sam Marsh and Canyon Tuman worked well together throughout the match, leading to a strong hitting average of .9 between these teammates.

