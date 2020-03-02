The American Volleyball Coaches’ Association released its latest national rankings on Monday afternoon, and Penn State found itself sitting comfortably at No. 8 in the nation.

This came as good news for the Nittany Lions, who moved up from their ranking of 10th in the country from the previous poll.

The improvement in national ranking came two days after an important victory over Charleston, which marked the team’s seventh straight win and its fifth shutout of the past two weeks.

Sitting at 11-6 on the season, Penn State will have three more opportunities to build on its season this week when it embarks on a nonconference road trip beginning with Ohio State.