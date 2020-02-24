MVB vs NJIT, Fisher (19)
Penn State hitter Cal Fisher (19) prepares to spike the ball during the men's volleyball game against NJIT Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 in Rec Hall. Penn State defeated NJIT 3-0.

 Lindsey Toomer

After starting in the last five matches for Penn State, Cal Fisher continues to impress.

For the first time in his career, the outside hitter has earned himself EIVA Offensive Player of the Week after a weekend of significant performances against Sacred Heart and Harvard.

Fisher’s success began on Friday against the Pioneers where the redshirt sophomore produced a career high of 23 kills while hitting .476, five aces and 10 blocks.

Against Harvard, Fisher executed a similar performance with 13 kills while hitting .423.

 

