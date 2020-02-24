After starting in the last five matches for Penn State, Cal Fisher continues to impress.

For the first time in his career, the outside hitter has earned himself EIVA Offensive Player of the Week after a weekend of significant performances against Sacred Heart and Harvard.

Fisher’s success began on Friday against the Pioneers where the redshirt sophomore produced a career high of 23 kills while hitting .476, five aces and 10 blocks.

Against Harvard, Fisher executed a similar performance with 13 kills while hitting .423.