Penn State knows where it stands nationally before it takes the court this season.

In the first NVA/AVCA Division I-II poll of the 2021 men’s volleyball season released Wednesday, the Nittany Lions were ranked No. 14.

Coming off of an 11-7 record in 2020, Mark Pavlik’s group will look to compete in the top 10, where it was ranked at the end of last season.

Penn State is one of only two Big Ten schools ranked in the top 15, with Ohio State three places back at No. 14.

The next poll will be on Jan. 25.

