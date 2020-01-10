No. 3 BYU’s unique home-court advantage was more than enough to overcome what No. 15 Penn State brought to Provo, Utah on Friday.

The Nittany Lions suffered a straight-set loss (25-23, 25-19, 25-22) to the Cougars in Friday’s season opener, even as sophomore Brett Wildman got his 2020 season off to a strong start.

In set one, both teams went back-and-forth, with neither team taking a lead of more than two points.

But BYU got a kill from opposite hitter Gabi Garcia Fernandez to win a tight first set, 25-23.

Penn State was never as close in the second set, and the Cougars did not trail on their way to a 25-19 victory in set two.

Even though the third set was much closer, BYU got two kills from Garcia Fernandez after a timeout at 20-20. Two Penn State errors stopped a rally from the Nittany Lions and ended the match.

A close third set

Penn State’s most competitive effort came at the end as it saw BYU remain steady and in its performance throughout the match.

Like the first set, the Nittany Lions kept pace with the Cougars in the third.

However, Penn State’s lowest statistical performance of 10 kills, six errors and a hitting percentage of .154 came in the final set, but it’s will to compete stopped the Cougars from taking the match from the start.

It was an attack error by Cole Bogner, one of 13 Penn State had on the night that would put the Nittany Lions in a three-point deficit, 20-17 where BYU would find momentum once again.

Wildman starts strong

Brett Wildman was an important player for Penn State last season, and he was again on Friday.

The sophomore started his 2020 season with 11 kills on 19 total attacks against the Cougars.

Wildman picked up where he left off last season and was Penn State’s leader in kills for the game.

Wildman’s performance on Friday, as he recorded a hitting percentage of .421, was a reflection of having his freshman season under his belt and stepping up with experience for the Nittany Lions.

Garcia Fernandez and Gardini lead BYU

Gabi Garcia Fernandez and Davide Gardini showed out for BYU on Friday and were a pair to be reckoned with at the head of the Cougars attack.

For three quarters of the match, the Cougars kept Penn State from maintaining much momentum and stopping it from garnering a single set.

Opposite hitter Fernandez and outside hitter Gardini had their third double-digit performance of the season. Fernandez, who was going to be a challenge for Penn State from the start, offensively, recorded a hitting percentage of .455 and produced 14 kills on the night.

As for his teammate Gardini, the sophomore’s performance was hard for Penn State to get a grip on.

Gardini finished the match with 13 kills, eight digs and recorded a hitting percentage of .750.