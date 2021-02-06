Penn State fought through adversity and a surprising showing from St. Francis to earn a series victory Saturday afternoon.

The blue and white powered past the Red Flash with good communication, stringent defense and domination from the service line.

The Nittany Lions have won four matches in a row after defeating the Red Flash in both games this week.

The blue and white fell to St. Francis in the first set 27-25, but came back to win in the second 25-13.

The Red Flash took the third set 25-23 while the Nittany Lions emerged victorious in the fourth set 25-21.

In the fifth and final set, Penn State pulled out a 16-14 win which clinched the match for the home team.

Offense played to St. Francis’ level

The Nittany Lions came off of a successful Thursday night match with their biggest scoring differentials in any set this season.

But in the first set Saturday, everything seemed to go wrong for the blue and white. There was no sense of the crispness that coach Mark Pavlik has been so proud of his team for having in their past three games.

Penn State was ridden with attack errors as it committed seven in the first set alone. The Nittany Lions only hit .148 in the opening set as they committed six service errors as well.

However, the tide turned for the Nittany Lions in the second set when the offense finally started to play a more crisp and aggressive game.

Penn State showed up big in the second set to shift the momentum back toward the home team by hitting .438 with nine kills and three service aces.

But the errors returned for the blue and white again in the third set.

While the St. Francis offense had half as many errors as the Nittany Lions, the blue and white were not able to come out on top although they made a hard push at the end which set the stage for a must-win fourth set.

Penn State did just that in the fourth set and they won big with few errors and a crisp offense.

The fifth set was a true testament to who Penn State is as a team and that was seen through its relentless attack and playing until the whistle blows attitude.

Defense needed to find its footing

The blue and white had been a defensive machine in the early stages of the season and were ranked eighth in the nation. The Nittany Lions were only allowing a hitting percentage of around .208 to their opponents.

But, in the first set, Penn State could not seem to find a rhythm.

The second set was a different story as the Nittany Lions stood strong at the net with a block and held St. Francis to a .040 hitting percentage and only 13 total points.

In set three, the Nittany Lions seemed confused and were not communicating as clearly as they did in the second set. It was a close set that came down to the wire that ultimately ended in St. Francis’ favor.

The blue and white dominated the fourth set, with multiple big time blocks and kept St. Francis to a low hitting percentage to force a fifth set.

It took everything coming together offensively for Penn State to pull out a win.

Solid games from familiar faces

Despite rocky starts, there were multiple Nittany Lions who had great games as the wealth was spread around the court and multiple players got involved.

The first set was all about junior outside hitter Brett Wildman. He had another solid first set by leading the teams in points with five, tying for the lead in digs and coming in second for receptions and hitting percentage.

Junior middle blocker Sam Marsh dominated in the second set. When Marsh came in the game, the energy shifted. As a self proclaimed “energy guy”, Marsh was big with a couple of kills which resulted in a high hitting percentage that changed the set for the Nittany Lions.

Junior outside hitter Cal Fisher also showed up in the second set with a hitting percentage of .417, accounting for the second largest number of points for the team.

In the third set, Wildman stepped up yet again to lead his young miscommunicating team with critical kills and digs.

In the fourth set, all members of the Nittany Lions stepped up to force a fifth set with a notable performance from freshman outside hitter Michael Valenzi.

But in the end, it was Wildman who stood out the most.

