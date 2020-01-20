The Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association (EIVA) has named two Penn State players as the recipients of their weekly Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week awards.

Sophomore Brett Wildman took home the Offensive Player of the Week award as he tallied 31 kills, .338 hitting, five aces, eight digs and four blocks over the course of two matches.

Will Bantle, a redshirt sophomore, also had a successful two matches as his performance earned him Defensive Player of the Week honors. Bantle had 19 digs and went 22 for 22 in serve-receive against then fifth ranked Lewis.

Penn State went 2-0 over the weekend defeating Loyola and Lewis College to move to 2-2 on the season.