After suffering two losses at home to Ball State and Ohio State last weekend, Penn State had a chance to get back on track against No. 3 Long Beach State on Friday night.

However, a victory just wasn’t in the cards for the Nittany Lions, who ultimately fell 3-1 to the Sharks in Columbus, Ohio.

The Nittany Lions set the tone early in the first set, coming out with an aggressive and fierce style of play.

Leading the team in kills was sophomore Brett Wildman, who made his presence known with five kills and one block through the first set of the contest.

A Long Beach State kill forced the set into extra points, but the Nittany Lions ended things at 26-24 to take the first set.

The two sides continued to trade rallies into the second set, battling fiercely to hold onto the lead.

Wildman continued to lead the charge for the Nittany Lions, while senior Calvin Mende also stepped up to produce on offense. The pair combined to rack up 15 of the team’s 24 kills.

The duo of Wildman and Mende was enough to keep things close for the entirety of the second set, but it was an attack error from Wildman that gave Long Beach the victory, winning 26-24.

The energy began to shift at the start of the third set, as Long Beach State came out swinging to go up 3-0 in a matter of minutes.

The Sharks held onto the lead for the majority of the set, keeping a cushion of at least five points between themselves and the Nittany Lions.

Though Penn State battled hard to close that gap, their efforts were fruitless as they eventually fell 25-19.

With their backs against the wall, the Nittany Lions came into the fourth set with intensity and tenacity.

The team stayed focused and played well enough to stay within two points of their opponents through the majority of the set.

Long Beach State, however, began to pick up steam and went on a run to build on their lead. The Sharks registered a hitting percentage of .500 on the set, which was enough to take the set 25-19 and effectively win the match 3-1 over the Nittany Lions.

Wildman and Mende continue to produce

The duo of sophomore Brett Wildman and senior Calvin Mende proved to be the Nittany Lions’ greatest weapon on offense.

The two combined for 24 of the team’s 47 kills on the night, showing no signs of slowing down as both players continue their impressive 2020 campaigns.

On a team searching for consistency in its play, Wildman and Mende’s ability to perform well on an almost nightly basis will prove to be a valuable asset for Penn State going forward.

Henrik Falck Lauten steps up as key contributor

In addition to Wildman and Mende, senior Henrik Falck Lauten had a stellar night against Long Beach State.

The senior from Drammen, Norway tallied 10 kills on the night and asserted himself as a key point-scorer and one of the focal points of the offense.

Falck Lauten has not necessarily a regular contributor for Penn State with the frequency that Wildman and Mende have been this season, but if he can continue to produce at the volume he did on Friday night, the senior could have a significant impact for the Nittany Lions going forward.

Penn State continues losing streak

After suffering back-to-back losses against Ball State and Ohio State last weekend, Friday’s match against Long Beach State is the third straight loss for the Nittany Lions.

Now sitting at 4-5 on the season with a losing record for the first time since early January, the team finds itself in a difficult position.

For Penn State, however, the season is far from over. The team is much more talented than its record suggests, and it still has another match to play against No. 5 University of California Santa Barbara before it leaves Columbus.

A win against the Gauchos before returning to University Park would give the Nittany Lions the spark they need to put this losing streak behind them and live up to the expectations they have for themselves.