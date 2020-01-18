Brett Wildman gave the Nittany Lions a 10-9 lead in the fifth set over No. 5 Lewis, and Penn State would not give it back.

No. 14 Penn State faced its fourth straight ranked opponent on the road to open the season, and the Nittany Lions will return home with their second win of the season after coming back from two sets down to defeat Lewis in five sets (22-25, 36-38, 25-14, 25-20, 15-12).

Penn State’s energy transferred over from Friday’s match into Saturday’s with a similar performance in the first set. Much like what was seen against Loyola Chicago, Penn State was able to take advantage of the Flyers’ service errors and maintain control of the set until the final few points, when Lewis took used a rally to take over the set.

Errors got ahold of Penn State late in the second set, as the Nittany Lions could not capitalize on their multiple set points. The second set was similar to the first set from Friday’s match, but this time Lewis came up with the big points when it mattered to win the set.

Penn State’s performance in the third and fourth started its comeback effort. The Nittany Lions were dominant in the third set and took an early lead in the fourth set, which they would win by five points.

Lewis held a 3-2 lead in the fifth set, but that was the Flyers’ only lead of the set as Penn State did not give the lead back for the rest of the match.

Nittany Lions complete the comeback

After Penn State lost the second set, the Nittany Lions were down 2-0 for the third time this season.

But on Saturday, Penn State didn’t let down and lose in straight sets once again.

The Nittany Lions did not serve or hit well in the first two sets, committing seven service errors in both sets. That changed in the three sets that followed and was part of why the team turned the match around.

Penn State hit over .400 in the third and fourth sets and kept Lewis from hitting over .300 as the Flyers did in the first set. This set up a final set where the Nittany Lions hit .286 and kept Lewis to hitting only .222.

The Flyers kept it close but Penn State got the final three points of the fifth set to win the match and finish the comeback.

Tuman breaks through

Before Saturday’s match, Canyon Tuman had nine total kills in the 2020 season.

But against the Flyers, he had his best performance of the season in leading the Nittany Lions offense.

Tuman finished with nine kills on 16 total attacks for the match. He also hit for a percentage of .438, which was the highest of any player on Penn State on Saturday.

The sophomore had only four kills against BYU last week and five kills against Loyola on Friday, but his performance on Saturday was important to the success of the Nittany Lions’ offense.

Errors cause early trouble for Penn State

In the beginning of the match, mistakes were not a part of the Nittany Lions performance.

However, a few services aces from Lewis and 11 total errors from the Nittany Lions stepped in front of Penn State’s chances of taking the first set and also slowed its momentum down in the second set.

Ultimately, though, the Nittany Lions overcame the errors in their late surge to notch their second win of the season.