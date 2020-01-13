Despite what’s written on paper, coach Mark Pavlik feels his team has hit the ground running this 2020 season.

And after a weekend of defeat in its first matches of the season, Penn State has nothing to lose when returning back to State College and getting adjusted for the season where it really matters.

Pavlik is confident that Penn State’s back-to-back losses to No. 3 BYU this past weekend has spoken volume about the capabilities it has to offer and what it will present this season as a program.

“This was a great start for us. I’m just walking out of here this weekend saying this was great,” Pavlik said. “And now we get a chance to get back in our gym and see if the guys could really take hold of some of the lessons that we talked about and work their South Gym magic in the training gym and keep getting better.”

However, Pavlik has some concern about one thing after this past weekends outcomes and that is just how long this growth will take.

“The $64,000 question is, how long will it take for consistency to manifest itself in our individual and collective game?” Pavlik said. “If I can fast forward the time and get us into midseason form, that is what I would do.”

The veteran coach explained that BYU’s dominance over Penn State was simply because it’s too early in the season to come out and have everything in rhythm.

“This wasn’t stepping onto the court and having three, four weeks of uninterrupted high level training,” Pavlik said. “It’s just a fact, the youngsters that we have are now saying, ‘Okay, we’re back into the through of things and we have to just adjust.’”

On both Friday and Saturday against the Cougars, it wasn’t about getting to those final five points in each set. Instead, Penn State had to do the maximum to make happen.

This has led Pavlik to already have full belief in his players, and it was the overall performance and rally he saw from his team against a top-5 ranked opponent.

“Certainly the outcome isn’t what you planned for but I liked some of the things that went on, especially in my career on opening weekend against some great competition,” Pavlik said. “This was very normal.”

Penn State experimented with its roster on Saturday during the rematch which turned out to be one of the more successful aspects of the weekend for the Nittany Lions.

Several Penn State athletes that had never seen the court last season earned the opportunity to start in a match or had little playing time their entire career at Penn State so far. It was those players who carried the team to its highest statistical performance of the night.

“Our passers were tested by a really great serving team and responded very well,” Pavlik said. “I think they worked hard through the fall and we were able to get everyone out there who we wanted to see against this type of competition like, Cal, Bobby, Sam, Canyon and Fisher.”

For Penn State, BYU was just the start of its challenging schedule this season and half of Penn State’s first four games away from Rec Hall.

On Jan.17-18, Penn State will need to be prepared to face Loyola-Chicago and Lewis University on the road, and Pavlik doesn’t want the Nittany Lions to lose site of this being a good thing.

“I want tough schedules,” Pavlik said. “That’s the thing. It is going to point out what areas we really need to focus on and give the guys an opportunity to evaluate their own performance.”

Pavlik wouldn’t have changed a thing about this past weekend in Utah but he sure knows that Penn State is on the right track to have a successful season if what was seen against the Cougars will be seen in every game.

“I think it’s going to be our serve and pass game. If we can pass the way we did this weekend, all year long, I really like where our offense is going to go,” Pavlik said. “If we can put more pressure on opponents with regularity like constant pressure it will allow us to create more opportunities.”