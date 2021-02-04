In Penn State’s victory over St. Francis, the Nittany Lions were led by the team’s pair of liberos, Tim Herget and Will Bantle.

The latter’s ability to pass the ball was critical in Thursday’s victory, as well as previous wins over Ohio state earlier in the season.

This 6-foot-5 redshirt junior had a total of 11 reception attempts with zero reception errors, aiding the blue and white in its victory over the Red Flash.

“Will’s platform is solid,” head coach Mark Pavlik said. “The more he sees the servers, the better he gets at passing. He’s been around long enough that nothing [our opponents] do surprises him.”

Bantle has been consistent with his game in the early stages of the 2021 campaign with a serve-receive percentage of .926 per game.

“Housing serves is the name of the game,” Bantle said. “If you give a good serve, it makes any team hard to stop.”

Herget was excellent as well tonight, totalling 11 digs and providing solid on-court communication with the rest of his team throughout the match.

“This is [Herget’s] first time seeing live action,” Pavlik said. “We’re really trying to figure out how he can make his athletic ability work for him.”

Standing at 6-foot-2, Herget is averaging 1.3 digs per set and went above and provided an added boost in the Nittany Lions’ victory.

“[Herget] is getting more and more comfortable, and with the two of them [Bantle and Herget], we can maximise their strengths and what they can do,” Pavlik said.

Bantle and Herget are strong players, one with a talent for serving and the other for digging. By having the two play well together recently, Penn State has been impressive the past two weeks and the Nittany Lions’ overall record of 4-1 indicates that.

“We’ve got a libero position that can regenerate a lot of fallen first-contacts, no matter whether we are serving or receiving,” said Pavlik, “Depth is something we want to keep exploring.”

With three straight home victories, Rec Hall has proven to be a safe haven for the blue and white recently.

Ball control is something that Penn State has been focusing on throughout its first few games, but Thursday’s showing indicated the Nittany Lions have made significant improvements in this area.

“Ball control is the name of the game,” Pavlik said “It’s not just first, second, or third contact, it’s something these guys have put effort into on a day-to-day basis.”

As the Nittany Lions continue to limit their mistakes, more wins could be on the horizon for Penn State.

“We know we’re going to have service errors, we just keep trying to control the ball as well as we can over the course of a match,” Pavlik said. “That will keep us in more matches.”

