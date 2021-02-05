Despite not having five players available, Penn State’s Russ Rose earned his 1,300th career win in the Nittany Lions’ season opener.

The successful debut of freshman outside hitter Annie Cate Fitzpatrick led the blue and white to a 3-1 win over Illinois at Rec Hall Friday night. Fitzpatrick had 13 kills, a .280 hitting percentage, and nine digs.

Penn State took an early lead, scoring five consecutive points which started with junior middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord.

Illinois took the lead at the beginning of the following set with Penn State’s players playing on their heels and the Fighting Illini hung on to win the second frame 25-17.

Penn State took the third set to give the Nittany Lions a 2-1 advantage.

Illinois once again took the lead at the beginning of the fourth set. Penn State eventually took the lead with a kill from redshirt sophomore outside hitter Anastasiya Kudryashova.

Both teams played an even fourth set. Serena Gray brought the score to 23-19 followed by another point from Fitzpatrick. A service error gave Penn State a 25-20 set victory and a 3-1 match win.

Service errors plague both sides

The Nittany Lions’ multitude of service errors is ultimately what allowed the Fighting Illini to hang around.

Penn State had 15 service errors compared to Illinois’ 11.

Kudryashova especially struggled from the service position, So did Jonni Parker, who had difficulties with her patented jump serve.

Cooney carries Illinois

Few players have fared as well at Rec Hall as Illinois’ Megan Cooney. The senior needed 13 more kills to reach 1,000 for her collegiate career and she surpassed that total with ease, finishing the night with 20 kills.

While Cooney only hit .289 for the night, she carried the burden of being the Fighting Illini’s most consistent offensive threat. The next closest Illinois player, Raina Terry, had eight kills.

Not only did Cooney deliver offensively, but she was also stellar on defense. She contributed a pair of blocks and had the third most digs on the team with five.

All around, it was an excellent night for Cooney.

Penn State’s group effort leads it to victory

The Nittany Lions were paced by their heralded group of juniors as well as two newcomers to the Penn State program.

Hord, Parker and Gray combined for 24 kills and 13 blocks against the Fighting Illini, but their contributions were hardly the most impactful.

Anastasiya Kudryashova and Fitzpatrick each finished with double digit kills in their Penn State debuts. Kudryashova previously played for Rutgers while Fitzpatrick was making her first collegiate appearance.

Both players dominated against Illinois in their first time donning the blue and white.

