Earlier this season, when it took down three ranked teams to embark on a four-game winning streak, Penn State’s future was as bright as ever.

Now, as the Nittany Lions prepare to begin play against conference opponents for the first time this season, things have taken a turn for the worst.

After falling to both Long Beach State and UC Santa Barbara on the road this past weekend, Penn State has seen its four-game win streak turn into a trend in the opposite direction. Saturday’s loss to Santa Barbara marks the team’s fourth consecutive defeat in just nine days.

From their serving game to their inability to capitalize on scoring opportunities, the losing streak has taken a toll on many aspects of the Nittany Lions’ play.

Coming into a critical stretch of the season where they’ll play the majority of their conference matches, Penn State’s struggles in its recent contests could seriously affect the team heading into conference play.

Considering the talent and flashes of greatness the team has shown earlier this season, its inability to play up to its potential has been a source of frustration for Penn State.

Coach Mark Pavlik offered some insight on this frustration and the effect it can have on the morale of the team.

“I think for any team that’s coming off of quality opponents where you play hard and play well, the question becomes, how do you handle your self esteem as a team?” Pavlik said. “Do you question why we aren’t doing better, or do we believe in our strengths?”

Despite that uncertainty, Pavlik believes it’s important for the team not to get discouraged. He knows what his players are capable of, and maintaining that confidence will be crucial heading into conference play.

“This is a journey, so we’re going to keep believing in what we do,” Pavlik said. “When we play our game, we’re very hard to play against, so let’s just keep playing our game.”

Penn State will see its first conference action against Princeton and NJIT this coming weekend in two critical home matches.

The former was ranked at the top of the NCAA coming into this season, and wins against either of these formidable opponents will not come easily for the Nittany Lions.

Pavlik has talked about the team’s poised, present focus as a point of emphasis all season. Heading into conference play, maintaining that attitude will be crucial for Penn State to start off competition in the EIVA on the right foot.

“Try to take care of what’s in front of you, and don’t worry about the ‘what-if’s.’ Worry about what we do now,” Pavlik said.

“Worry about my next contact, not what the result is going to be. Worry about the process, and the results will take care of themselves.”