Charleston had little chance of shutting down what this Penn State program hasn’t seen in since 2016.

With a little south gym magic, No. 10 Penn State remained undefeated in EIVA play with a victory over Charleston in straight sets (25-11, 25-20, 25-16).

The win marks the second time in five years that coach Mark Pavlik’s team put together a seven-match win streak.

Below is how the Nittany Lions were able to sweep for a third time in a row.

A special touch on the serve

The Nittany Lions took what worked for them on Friday and used it against Charleston.

The opening set for Penn State set the tone for how the entirety of the match would play out.

With Jason Donorovich racking up five of Penn State’s six service aces which made up almost half of Penn State’s 25 points, the Nittany Lions were becoming a powerhouse from behind the line.

With a tighter second and third set, Penn State still managed to complete a solid serve that was produced from several Nittany Lions.

They went on to finish the match with 14 service aces.

Penn State’s primary setter is on point

The on-court relationship Cal Fisher and Cole Bogner have developed in recent weeks only grew stronger on Saturday.

But more importantly this translated into the two Nittany Lions performance overall like Pavlik said it would.

Penn State finished with 59 total assists, 24 of those coming from setter, Bogner.

Bogner’s ability to create a solid individual performance allowed for the rest of the Nittany Lions to dominate.

Setting up the outside hitters nearly perfectly each time, this allowed for Fisher to finish hitting .455 and for Henrick Flack Lauten to hit for .300 while recording five kills.

Charleston couldn’t capitalize

Although there weren’t many opportunities for the Golden Eagles to run away with a lead or take control of the match, a few did exist.

In fact the beginning of the first and second set, Charleston was able to keep pace with the Nittany Lions.

However, once Penn State was in double digits, Charleston struggled to find any momentum in ending Penn State’s win streak.

In the final set, Penn State ran away with the match as Charleston couldn’t seem to put points on the board until Penn State had a six point lead.