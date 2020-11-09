On Oct. 27, former Penn State men’s volleyball middle blocker Jason Donorovich experienced the most exciting part of his transition to the world of coaching.

Fellow Penn State outside hitter from 2010-2013 and head coach at the newly founded Baldwin Wallace University men’s volleyball program, Kyle Mars, stepped back and let Donorovich take the wheel early.

“Kyle threw me out into my first head coaching experience where I ran practice,” Donorovich said. “It was something that I’ve never done before.”

From suiting up in a blue and white uniform for a total of 70 career matches at Rec Hall to coaching incoming freshmen at Division III Baldwin Wallace, Donorovich has played a large role as a young coach in his players’ upcoming season.

Donorovich, an All-EIVA Second Team honoree and former co-captain of the 2019-20 season of his senior year, was an essential part of the Penn State program and its success.

As a defensive player, he finished his career with 57 total blocks, 96 kills and a .316 hitting percentage in his senior year alone.

Now, he has the chance to further his volleyball career sooner than he anticipated, as the first assistant coach of Baldwin Wallace’s program.

Having graduated with a degree in recreation, park and tourism management, this was not the career path he originally planned.

“It was a combination of everything falling into place and meeting the right people at the right time,” Donorovich said. “It was then that I found out Kyle was hiring an assistant.”

The Lockport, New York, native found this position with Mars after immersing himself in private lessons with a small group of fellow post-grad volleyball players around the Berea, Ohio, area.

“I’m really grateful for this opportunity to help develop my coaching voice,” Donorovich said. “It’s an incredible learning experience, and I wouldn’t ask for it any other way.”

Mars’ players were familiar with Donorovich’s career before working with him, and whole-heartedly supported the addition to their staff.

“When I told the guys, it was almost like their jaws dropped,” Mars said. “They were so excited to meet him and start working with him.”

While coaching was not in Donorovich’s original plan, both current Penn State coach Mark Pavlik and Mars noticed his potential for leadership working with the Niagara Falls Volleyball camp, the Penn State Boys’ Volleyball camp and his work as a co-captain his senior year.

“Jason is a natural-born leader,” Pavlik said. “He understands that success is not a single individual effort, but it is taking what has been given to you [leadership] and building onto that with your own set of skills.”

Mars, who was also coached by Pavlik, was hired by BWU in 2019, and as he prepares his team for its 2021 season, choosing Donorovich as the first assistant coach was a move Mars had faith in.

“Jason really had a good base for teaching the basic skill sets,” Mars said. “While the pandemic slows everything down, it was almost a silver lining as we got to focus on teaching the fundamentals.”

According to Mars, brand new programs are always looking for ways to bring their team to the next level. The addition of Donorovich helps get BWU to that level given all the skills and experiences he brings.

“So far, what I’m seeing from Jason is that he knows exactly what he wants to see in our players,” Mars said. “And you can tell that he has a great base for knowing how to teach these skills. He has a knack for teaching.”

Mars expressed his appreciation for his fellow Penn Stater, and is excited to see where the season takes them as Pavlik holds confidence in the progression of Donorovich’s career.

“The biggest thing that I take away from Jason’s coaching career is that whatever we did at Penn State did not take away their [Mars and Donorovich] love for the game,” Pavlik said. “They still love it enough to stay involved and impact young players, because they love the sport.”

Donorovich hasn’t forgotten the Penn State mentality, and hopes to one day return to Rec Hall to don the blue and white once again, this time with coaching experience under his belt.

“That’s every alumni’s dream,” he said. “If the opportunity ever comes to me, I want to make sure I am ready to put those players in a position to win. Penn State is like a second home to me.”

Pavlik isn’t opposed to someday potentially “looking up” to the 6-foot-9 Penn State volleyball legend.

“If the time comes, and I am able to look up and see Jason head coaching this program, I would not be disappointed,” Pavlik said.

