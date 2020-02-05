It’s February, and according to coach Mark Pavlik, that is why Penn State’s season hasn’t walked a straight line.

But each match has taught the Nittany Lions almost the same valuable lesson as the previous.

Their serve and pass game reached a season high of .381 in its victory over USC. They’ve been in 19 sets where it has seen 22 points or greater, and almost every Nittany Lion on the roster has seen the court — just eight matches into the 2020 season.

“I think that we are still trying to figure out how we can use the strengths of everybody on this team,” Pavlik said. “Drilling deeper, at one point I thought our passing was really good but after this weekend it wasn’t quite up to the standard we can be at.”

Despite a lack of consistency at times, which now leaves the Nittany Lions breaking even at this point in the season, Penn State feels there’s nothing to worry about.

These ups and downs the team has been experiencing is just the reflection of what’s considered a normal early men’s volleyball season.

“For me, especially in the first month of any season the experiences you gain early are the ones you have more time to spend reflecting on making better and making sure you can repeat those,” Pavlik said.

It was the first set in the season opener to BYU and Penn State was down by five. In just the first several minutes of the set, sophomore Cal Fisher— one of Penn State’s outside hitters to rarely start in a match last season—recorded a total of three service aces, furthering Penn State to tie the match 6-6.

BYU took this set and the rest of the match, moments like this one for the Nittany Lions have come in almost every set so far this season and has defined the value its season is revolving around.

“The fact that we have been in some tightly contested games, what you can rely on and fall back on, might be the best experiences we have had so far this month and being in matches where we didn’t have much room for error,” Pavlik said.

Pavlik feels his team is right on track with where it should be.

Yes, there are some aspects to the team's performance that he understands the growth part of it won’t be visible until after spring break. However, until then, it will take the progression of the season to let these experiences translate onto the court, and Penn State plans on making that happen.

One Nittany Lion that has been part of a blue and white capitalization when Penn State needed it most and couldn’t afford for anything to go wrong was redshirt senior Calvin Mende.

Mende has been a game leader in all of Penn State’s victories this season so far and has produced over 10 kills in each, some of those at the most important times.

“As far as I have seen, the games we have had so far have all been this type of experience,” Mende said. “Where we see flashes of us being a great team and then moments where we know we have to improve on stuff.”

Mende agrees with his coach and that he and the rest of the team aren’t losing sight of the fact that only the first month has come to an end.

“It’s nice to have all this at the beginning of the season so far,” Mende said. “It gives us a chance to really work on those things before we have to take it to conference play and then take it past that.”