With the volleyball season cut short in mid-March, EIVA has come out with its seasonal accolades early, and Penn State is well-represented.

Mark Pavlik earned his eighth Coach of the Year award in his 26-year tenure.

The team has a 11-8 record and went 7-0 in the EIVA. The Nittany Lions had eight matchups against ranked teams in the country and came out with five wins against Loyola-Chicago, Lewis, UCLA, Princeton and George Mason.

Outside hitter Brett Wildman was named co-Player of the Year along with Alvaro Gimeno of NJIT. Wildman led the EIVA with 288.5 points and 546 attacks, while also finished second in kills with 250 and kills per set with 3.68.

He came in fourth in hitting with .315, tied for third in service aces with 27 and seventh in aces per set with 0.4. He was named to first team All-EIVA by coaches.

Additionally, setter Cole Bogner and libero Will Bantle were selected to the All-EIVA second team, while outside hitter Henrik Falck Lauten was named an All-EIVA honorable mention.

