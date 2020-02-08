After a crippling loss to No. 5 Long Beach State on Friday night, Penn State had to do something to get back on track.

Just a day later against No. 3 University of California at Santa Barbara, the Nittany Lions’ hopes of ending their three-game losing streak were crushed, as the team fell to the Gauchos 3-2.

Penn State opened the match with a vengeance, putting up a strong performance in the first set.

Much as he has all season, sophomore Brett Wildman led the way for the Nittany Lions on offense, leading his team in kills with four.

As a whole, Penn State displayed a great deal of poise and focus in the first set of the match, winning it 25-19 to go up 1-0 over UC Santa Barbara on the day.

The Nittany Lions stayed sharp heading into the second set, with multiple players performing well on offense and contributing to the point total.

In addition to Wildman’s eight kills through two sets, senior Henrik Falck Lauten also made his presence known with six.

Though its opponent made the second set more competitive than the first, Penn State registered a hitting percentage of .224 en route to a 25-23 victory.

Though the team conceded the first two sets, UC Santa Barbara made it clear that it wouldn’t go down without a fight.

Going up 15-8 halfway through the third set, the Gauchos flipped a switch and began to gain momentum, keeping Penn State on its toes and forcing it to grind out tough points.

The duo of Falck Lauten and Wildman continued to produce as key point-scorers, but their team fell short nonetheless, giving up the third set 25-15 to Santa Barbara.

Determined to regain momentum, the Nittany Lions responded by going up 4-0 to open the fourth set.

Trading leads every few points, the two squads battled back and forth through a tightly-contested set until Santa Barbara appeared to pull away with a four-point lead.

Despite its attempts to close the gap, Penn State faltered in its efforts to catch up to Santa Barbara, with the latter ultimately taking the fourth set 25-19.

In a pivotal fifth set with the game on the line, neither team could afford to make mistakes.

Penn State burst out of the gate with a 5-1 run to start the set. Santa Barbara, however, was quick to respond, matching the Nittany Lions’ energy and tying things up at 5 apiece.

Soon after, a kill by Ryan Wilcox put the Gauchos up 10-7, marking Wilcox’s 19th kill of the night. The Nittany Lions fought desperately to get back on top, but two more kills from Santa Barbara extended the lead to five.

A strong start for Penn State

Unlike its last few matches, the Nittany Lions came out strong on Saturday night, winning the first two sets to give itself an early lead over the Gauchos.

Putting their opponents at risk of being swept, such a strong start was a crucial advantage for Penn State and allowed the team to take control of the match early.

They’ve struggled with this in certain matches, but if the Nittany Lions can continue to start their matches with the energy and intensity they displayed on Saturday, the team will be in a great position to win difficult matches going forward.

Wildman, Falck Lauten continue to produce

It came as no surprise that sophomore Brett Wildman was among the team’s top point-scorers on Saturday, as Wildman has been racking up kills all throughout his dominant 2020 campaign.

Henrik Falck Lauten, a senior, asserted himself as a force to be reckoned with on offense for the second straight night, tallying 12 kills for a hitting percentage of .333. Both of these impressive stats contributed greatly to the victory.

This duo was a key factor in Penn State’s victory over UC Santa Barbara, and if they can continue to perform at such a high level, the pair will be a valuable asset for the Nittany Lions over the remainder of the season.