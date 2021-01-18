Less than a week before the start of the regular season, Penn State's men’s volleyball team has released its 2021 schedule.

The 11th-ranked Nittany Lions will travel to Columbus for a pair of games on Friday and Saturday against No. 14 Ohio State to open the year. The two teams will also play the following week on Jan. 29 and 30.

Penn State's schedule features 24 matches, including battles with EIVA opponents Saint Francis, NJIT, Sacred Heart, George Mason and Charleston.

The other two teams in the conference, Harvard and Princeton, are not included in the schedule due to the Ivy League’s decision to not have any athletic competition for spring sports until at least March 1.

Penn State will begin conference play at home, hosting Saint Francis Feb. 4 and 5 and NJIT Feb. 13 and 14.

The Nittany Lions will then travel to Sacred Heart to take on the Pioneers Feb. 20 and 21 before returning home for two series against George Mason Feb. 26 and 27 and Charleston Mar. 5 and 6.

To close the regular season, Penn State will play five more series before the first round of the EIVA Tournament kicks off in mid-April.

The Nittany Lions finished last season 11-8 overall with a perfect 7-0 conference record before the season was abruptly ended due the COVID-19 pandemic.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE