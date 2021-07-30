Coaches are arguably the largest component of a successful team.

Talented players certainly help, but if their talents aren’t used in the right way, success will be hard.

In college athletics, coaches often act as mentors to the players as well. A family-like bonding can significantly help coaches find success.

With consistent inconsistency in college sports, thanks to players arriving, graduating and transferring, it’s hard to maintain long-term success. Different teams will mesh differently, and a college coach has to be prepared for all of that.

There have been plenty of examples of college coaches finding the recipe to long-term success in the ever-changing environment that is collegiate athletics, but Penn State men’s and women’s volleyball coaches have been the model of consistency over the years.

Here’s a look into the steady careers of some Nittany Lion generals.

Russ Rose

Russ Rose is ranked among the best college volleyball coaches of all time. He’s spent more than four decades coaching Penn State’s women’s volleyball program — the epitome of consistency.

The accolades and continued success of Rose are off the charts. He has never posted less than 22 wins in a full season in all 42 years of coaching the Nittany Lions.

With over 1,300 career wins, Rose is the winningest head coach in the history of Division I volleyball — men’s or women’s.

Rose has also coached the blue and white to seven NCAA national championships, which is the second-most of any program.

He’s still the active head coach for Penn State and hasn’t shown any signs of stopping.

Mark Pavlik

Mark Pavlik has been the head coach of Penn State men’s volleyball since 1995 and was the assistant coach for five years before that.

Like Rose, Pavlik has found the recipe for consistency. Under Pavlik, the Nittany Lions have been to every EIVA conference championship except one since he took the helm, including a 17-year winning streak from 1999 to 2016.

He has one national championship to his name, which came in 2008. He’s also the winningest active head coach in men’s volleyball.

Pavlik led Penn State to another EIVA championship last season and a strong 22-4 record.

Tom Tait

Tait is widely considered the father of Penn State volleyball. Without him, Penn State’s volleyball programs might not be what they are today.

In the 1970s, volleyball was only a club sport in Happy Valley. There were no varsity teams for the sport until Tait transitioned the programs in 1977.

At that time, he served as both the men’s and women’s coach. After a couple years, he left the women’s program in the hands of Rose — the legend who’s still at the helm today.

He continued to coach the men’s program until 1989. Under Tait, Penn State won four national championships.

Tait was a part of the EIVA’s inaugural Hall of Fame class in 2012. He was also named as an All-Time Great Coach by USA volleyball in 2007.

