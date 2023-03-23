With just six matches left in what has been a dominant 18-3 season so far, the Nittany Lions are coming in for a landing before ramping up the stakes in the postseason.

Tuesday’s 3-2 loss to No. 15 Ohio State was the last nonconference matchup of the regular season. For the next three weeks, Penn State will battle against three different EIVA squads, all of which they could be seeing more of in the EIVA Tournament.

Coach Mark Pavlik said the experience of his players will be beneficial for the upcoming conference matches.

“Two EIVA weekends on the road, the guys have been there. They’ve done that trip. I don’t think it’s anything out of the ordinary,” Pavlik said.

Penn State currently ranks first out of the six EIVA teams in the conference standings; a No. 1 seed would give the blue and white home-court advantage for the tournament.

“With the maturity that this group has shown, I think they handle home matches really, really well,” Pavlik said.

The Nittany Lions rose to No. 1 in the country in the AVCA poll on Monday after starting the year at No. 4.

With 14 of the 22 rostered players being upperclassmen, Penn State is one of the most experienced teams in the nation. That can be immensely valuable in any collegiate sport and could help it continue its success into the playoffs.

Pavlik said the maturity and communication that comes with being a more experienced volleyball team will continue to shine through as the season wraps up.

“This is a group that has been there, done that, seen that movie hundreds of times before,” Pavlik said. “I think they are driven enough to say, ‘How can we make it better than last year, than two years ago, than our freshman year?’”

The three remaining opponents for the blue and white are Harvard, George Mason and Charleston. It will meet with all three of those teams twice, and two of those series will be played on the road.

A weekend against Charleston at Rec Hall will close out the regular season for Penn State. Charleston is 19-2 this season but hasn’t had quite the strength of schedule that the Nittany Lions have had, putting it at No. 13 in the AVCA rankings.

“Everybody in the EIVA makes the playoffs, all six teams, so we might see Charleston twice at the end of the regular season and probably a third time in the playoffs,” Pavlik said. “You just get a chance to get familiar with everybody, and everybody gets a chance to get familiar with you.”

Penn State has now only lost to No. 3 UCLA, No. 4 Long Beach State and Ohio State this season. As it closes out the season, Pavlik said he wants to see the team continue to reach new heights.

“Anytime you can hit the home stretch of your season and you’re playing better and better — I think that’s what we’re aiming for, no matter who the opponent is,” Pavlik said.

The Nittany Lions’ 18-2 start going into the match on Tuesday was their best record through 20 matches since 2008, when they went 19-1 and eventually won the NCAA title.

There’s still a lot of work to be done, but Pavlik said he thinks his current squad matches up well against some of the best teams he’s coached, especially when considering how volleyball was played during each era.

“It's just different. In no other era did serving play as big of a part as it did in this era,” Pavlik said. “I think this group fits in well with how those groups compared to their eras.”

Since January, Penn State has been dominating its opponents and proving why it may be the best collegiate team in the country.

From now until the beginning of the EIVA Tournament on April 19, Pavlik said he’s focused on one aspect: effort.

“We want to see the practice of extreme effort because you never know,” Pavlik said. “One play, even if it’s unsuccessful, can still lead us to turn things around.”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE