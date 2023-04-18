Penn State Men's Volleyball vs. Charleston (WV), Crowd Cheering

Penn State Men's Volleyball fans celebrate during the game against Charleston (WV) in the South Gym at Rec Hall on Friday, April 14, 2023 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 3-0.

Ahead of the conference tournament, the Nittany Lions are continuing to make a huge mark on the EIVA.

Seven different Penn State players were named to one of the two 2023 All-EIVA teams on Tuesday; setter Cole Bogner, middle blocker Toby Ezeonu, opposite hitter Cal Fisher, outside hitter Michal Kowal, middle blocker Owen Rose and libero Ryan Merk were all named to the first team.

Outside hitter Brett Wildman was a part of the All-EIVA Second Team.

Penn State led the EIVA standings this season with a 24-3 record, including a 10-0 record in conference matches.

The blue and white now embark on the journey to a national title, which will begin with a match on Thursday against either Harvard or George Mason.

