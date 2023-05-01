Penn State has seen plenty of collective success this season, and now some individual recognition is rolling in as well.

Seven Nittany Lions were recognized on the AVCA’s All-American teams on Monday.

SEVEN on All-America Teams today!🇺🇸 1st Team - Cole Bogner🇺🇸 1st Team - Toby Ezeonu🇺🇸 2nd Team - Cal Fisher🇺🇸 HM - Michal Kowal 🇵🇱🇺🇸 HM - Ryan Merk🇺🇸 HM - Owen Rose🇺🇸 HM - Brett Wildman#WeAre pic.twitter.com/pru3HKF9Ik — Penn State Men's Volleyball (@PennStateMVBALL) May 1, 2023

Graduate student server Cole Bogner and junior middle blocker Tobey Ezeonu were each named to the first team following stellar seasons.

Bogner excelled by totaling 161 digs and 53 block assists, while Ezeonu stood out with 202 kills and 271.5 total points.

Senior rightside hitter Cal Fisher secured a spot on the second team thanks to his 243 kills, 119 digs and 315.5 total points.

Additionally, Owen Rose, Michal Kowal, Ryan Merk and Brett Wildman were all named honorable mention selections.

Now, this group looks to help its team find success in the NCAA Tournament when the Nittany Lions battle Ohio State on Tuesday.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE